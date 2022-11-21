Zambesigold Price Reaches $1.29 on Major Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 450% higher against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00008134 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $142.73 million and $114,836.72 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00464581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.32 or 0.28503407 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.