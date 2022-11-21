Zcash (ZEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.23 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $598.13 million and approximately $44.23 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $37.98 or 0.00236693 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00086823 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,750,469 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

