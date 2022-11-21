Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 226.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.40. 22,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.