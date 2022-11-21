ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $40.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

