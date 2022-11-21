ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $40.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.47.
ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
