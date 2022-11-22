137,301 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 717,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,467,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243,264. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

