15,200 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Comcast by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. 597,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,960,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

