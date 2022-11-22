23,485 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,638. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

