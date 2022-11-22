25,647 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.36. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

