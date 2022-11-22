3,147 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 86.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Welltower by 61.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.51. 5,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,541. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.22, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

