3,200 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,274. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

