342,802 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 342,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

