4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDMT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

