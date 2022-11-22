4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDMT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.