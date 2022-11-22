514,129 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 514,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NetEase by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in NetEase by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in NetEase by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NetEase Trading Down 1.1 %

NetEase Increases Dividend

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. 38,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,907. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.