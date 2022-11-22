65,549 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Lantheus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,546.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,530 shares of company stock worth $5,187,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

