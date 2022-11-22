65,557 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

