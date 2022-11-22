8,140 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $307.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.