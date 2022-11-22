84,725 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,725 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $885,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,189,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

