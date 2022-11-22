90,490 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 90,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000. IAC accounts for about 1.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in IAC by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAC by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after buying an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in IAC by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC by 21.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,539,000 after buying an additional 294,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. 15,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.91. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $140.77.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

