986 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $1,246,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $297.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,411. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.73 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

