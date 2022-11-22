A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,163 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

