AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

AAON has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $79.92 on Friday. AAON has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,653.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $28,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,653.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,715. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

