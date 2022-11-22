AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Trimmed by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.0% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 73.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 48.5% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,579. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $280.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

