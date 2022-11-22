AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) versus Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AbbVie has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AbbVie and Neptune Wellness Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 1 7 8 0 2.44 Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

AbbVie presently has a consensus target price of $157.32, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Given AbbVie’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AbbVie is more favorable than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

This table compares AbbVie and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $56.20 billion 4.94 $11.54 billion $7.49 20.98 Neptune Wellness Solutions $48.80 million 0.15 -$74.97 million ($12.27) -0.07

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Neptune Wellness Solutions. Neptune Wellness Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 23.19% 155.88% 16.96% Neptune Wellness Solutions -110.52% -63.89% -42.54%

Summary

AbbVie beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid used in the treatment of hypothyroidism; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; Lupron for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; and Botox therapeutic. In addition, the company offers ORILISSA, a nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain; Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Lumigan/Ganfort, a bimatoprost ophthalmic solution for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Ubrelvy to treat migraine with or without aura in adults; Alphagan/ Combigan, an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist for the reduction of IOP in patients with OAG; and Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant to increase tear production, as well as other eye care products. AbbVie Inc. has a research collaboration with Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

