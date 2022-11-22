ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.91 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $68.91 million and approximately $17,493.32 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,179.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010734 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00229771 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.000638 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,998.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

