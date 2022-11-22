ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $68.18 million and approximately $21,370.68 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.000638 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,998.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

