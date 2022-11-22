Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $289.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.36. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

