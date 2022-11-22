Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 22.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 213,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,951,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.