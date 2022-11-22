adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €85.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($86.73) target price by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective points to a potential downside of 31.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($139.80) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($84.69) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ADS stock traded down €4.90 ($5.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €124.30 ($126.84). 629,747 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of €120.75 and a 200-day moving average of €151.92. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

