Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe stock opened at $321.49 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

