Adshares Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Adshares has a total market cap of $46.31 million and approximately $612,004.01 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00008641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,472 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

