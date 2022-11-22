AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTH traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,935. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

About AdTheorent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

