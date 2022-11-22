aelf (ELF) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 1% against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $63.18 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008655 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000048 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,995,106 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.