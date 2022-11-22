Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

A stock opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

