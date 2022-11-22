Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.61-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-$1.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.43.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.82. 17,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,900. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

