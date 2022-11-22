Aidi Finance (BSC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51,019,080.68 Billion (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $1,603.58 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

