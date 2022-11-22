Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $309.57 and last traded at $309.16, with a volume of 1409583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

