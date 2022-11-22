AirBoss of America (BOS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AirBoss of America (TSE: BOS):

11/10/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

11/3/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$14.00.

10/28/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$22.00.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of BOS traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,973. The firm has a market cap of C$214.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.62 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,864,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,095,451.06.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

