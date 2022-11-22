Alchemy Pay (ACH) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.13 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and $5.13 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.15 or 0.08120098 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00467477 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.77 or 0.28663644 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

