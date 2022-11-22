Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.75. The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.88. 33,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,151,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 485,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $714.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

