Algorand Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $145.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022848 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,332,892,384 coins and its circulating supply is 7,110,545,958 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.