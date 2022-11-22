Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.20.
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $140.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
