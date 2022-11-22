Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $140.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

