Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.81. 1,123,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$63.48. The firm has a market cap of C$63.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

