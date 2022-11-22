AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 208,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,882. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

