Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 3.2 %

AAMC opened at $18.75 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

