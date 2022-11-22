Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATUSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.