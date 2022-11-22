Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($174.20) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance
Shares of AAD stock traded up €2.40 ($2.46) during trading on Monday, reaching €113.40 ($116.20). 3,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €96.26 and its 200 day moving average is €111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $648.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.29. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($82.59) and a 1 year high of €192.00 ($196.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
