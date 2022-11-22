Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($174.20) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance

Shares of AAD stock traded up €2.40 ($2.46) during trading on Monday, reaching €113.40 ($116.20). 3,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €96.26 and its 200 day moving average is €111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $648.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.29. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($82.59) and a 1 year high of €192.00 ($196.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.