Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

