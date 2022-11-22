American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 8.2 %

AEO opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

About American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.