American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 8.2 %
AEO opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on AEO. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
