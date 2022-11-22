American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $150.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

