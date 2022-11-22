Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $288.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

